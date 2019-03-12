Sitting in a chair all day can start to feel pretty uncomfortable, which is why those who work regularly from a computer could greatly benefit from Amazon's current deal of the day which is offering up to 30% off FlexiSpot Sit Stand Desk Converters and accessories. Prices start just under $175 for the rising desk solutions, though you have only the remainder of today to score these deals.

This FlexiSpot 35-inch Stand Up Desk Riser for $172.49 is the most affordable option on sale today, now nearly $60 off its price otherwise. That's a new low for this model, too, which features a quick-release removable keyboard tray and a gas spring hovering system that allows for smooth and even support while transitioning between sitting and standing.

Another great option, FlexiSpot's 35-inch Adjustable Standing Desk Riser is down to $230.99 today from a regular price of $310. That saves you close to $80, and this option has a much wider desktop than the model above.

Amazon's sale is also offering a Standing Desk Exercise Bike for $279.99 and a Standing Desk Mat for $55.99, so don't miss your opportunity to snag some of these deals while they last!

