Woot has the Element 65-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition on sale for just $499.99 today. It's offered in brand new condition and carries a 1-year warranty. This TV is no longer available to order at Amazon but it averaged $859 while on sale there and never dropped below $650.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this UHD TV set that gives you easy access to all the streaming services you know and love. The deal is good for today only, though!

The Ultra HD TV features Amazon's Fire OS combining your favorite live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming content on the home screen. There are tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills to make use of including services you know and love like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. The included Voice Remote has Alexa built-in which makes it easy to browse and discover new content, using your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more. If you're already set up with Echo devices, you can also control your TV without even touching the remote.

Having been discontinued in favor of Toshiba and Insignia models, these Woot deals are a rare chance to grab the largest Element set.

If you're wanting to make the most of this sale, be sure to get your order in as soon as possible as these prices are good until the end of the day or until sold out. Use your Amazon Prime account to avoid Woot's shipping fee, too.

