Amazon is offering Echo owners four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That'd normally cost you $40, but there's a catch. You have to be a new user to the service.

Amazon Music Unlimited gets you access to millions of songs. You can listen offline, skip as many times as you want, and listen hands-free using your Alexa device.

Note that the subscription automatically renews at the $7.99 per month rate for Prime members or $9.99 for non-Prime Members unless you cancel it beforehand. Cancellation is easy; just go to your Amazon Subscription Settings.

If you don't have an Echo device, you can still try Amazon Music Unlimited for free, albeit for a shorter time period.

Wondering how Amazon Music Unlimited stacks up against Spotify? Android Central has you covered. Oh, and if you think you'll prefer Spotify, there's a deal on that too.

