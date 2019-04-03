Discovering your car's battery is dead can end a trip quickly, and that's the last thing you want to happen when you're in a hurry. With Dbpower's 1200A Portable Car Jump Starter , you can be prepared to jump start your vehicle when it needs it all by yourself, and today you can pick one up at Amazon for just $49.99 when you enter promo code HTR6K8WP during checkout. That'll save you $20 off its average price there, though it's recently risen as high as $80.

With up to 1200A peak current, this portable battery charger is capable of jump-starting various vehicles featuring up to 6.5L gas engines or 5.2L diesel engines. It's also equipped with two USB charging ports, one of which can charge compatible devices up to four times faster than standard chargers, along with a USB-C port that can recharge the jump starter or other devices. There's a built-in LED screen, an integrated three-mode flashlight, and best of all, it's extremely compact so you can fit it in your glovebox or in the pocket behind your driver's seat so you're always prepared. There are built-in safety protections as well.

Close to 100 customers at Amazon have left a review for this jump starter resulting in a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

