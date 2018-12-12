Amazon is offering the Sonos Play:5 Ultimate Wireless Smart Speaker for $459 right now. This almost always sells for $499, and we hardly ever see discounts like this one. For perspective, the last time this saw a steep price drop on this model was back in January. Currently open-box versions are the price of this new one.

This well-rated speaker is one of the best that Sonos makes. With six amplifiers and six dedicated drivers, this will provide impressive sound that fills even large rooms. It has wireless streaming capabilities, so your favorite apps like Spotify and Amazon Music will pair seamlessly. You can also use an external Alexa device to control it with your voice.

Sonos speakers work together flawlessly. The Sonos One is discounted by $20 right now as well.

See at Amazon

