Use code 9TYDSJF2 to bring the Aukey Fast Wireless Charger Qi wireless charging pad down to $11.89 on Amazon. It sells for $17 without the code and has only ever dropped from that price using codes like this.

The Fast Wireless Charger charges Android phones at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W and everything else at 5W. To get the fastest charge possible with Android, you will need a Quick Charge adapter, and the iPhone needs an adapter with Power Delivery. The pad is designed for the home or small office with looks that are both elegant and unassuming. It will blend right in on your desk or nightstand. The safety features include temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more.

Aukey backs the pad up with a two-year warranty, and users give it 4 stars based on 353 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.