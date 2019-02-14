For a limited time, Aukey's two-pack of USB-C cables drops to only $3.96 when you enter promo code 8FOD6SIC during checkout. This offer saves you over $5 off their normal price and makes each cable just $2.

These USB-A to USB-C cables are each 6.6 feet long making them super useful for those inconvenient office outlets or if you, like me, use your phone while relaxing in bed and hate feeling the tug of the cable as you try to get comfy. They're compatible with Fast Charge and Quick Charge for devices that support it and feature a 5000+ bend lifespan thanks to their durable braided nylon design. As well as charging, the cables support data transfer at up to 480Mbps if you still hook your phone up to your computer at times.

Aukey covers the cables with a 24-month warranty. Almost 100 Amazon customers give these cables an average review rating of 4.2 stars.

