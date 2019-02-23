These days, it doesn't cost much to pick up a Bluetooth speaker for your home or your travels, especially if you can find one on sale such as Aukey's SK-S2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Using promo code PKCLJQ2E during checkout will drop its price down to $8.82, saving you nearly 60% off its regular cost in the process.

This compact speaker connects to devices wirelessly using Bluetooth, though there's also a 3.5mm audio input for non-Bluetooth devices. It features a 5W active driver along with a bass-boosting passive radiator and a soft carrying strap that makes bringing it anywhere a bit easier. There are built-in media control buttons as well, along with an integrated microphone. Aukey includes a 2-year warranty with its purchase.

If you can spend a bit more on your Bluetooth speaker, consider Aukey's Rugged SK-M12 Bluetooth Speaker which falls to $21.19 using promo code 582538KZ.

See at Amazon

