Wouldn't it be nice if you could easily start using Bluetooth with your home stereo speakers, wired headphones or even your car stereo? Using Aukey's V4.1 Bluetooth Receiver, you can, and at just $11.09 by entering promo code AUKEYR67 during checkout at Amazon. That saves you $4 off its regular price there, and even more if you were to try and replace your existing tech with Bluetooth-compatible models instead.

With the Aukey Bluetooth Reciever, you can plug it into something such as a pair of wired speakers at home. Then you'd be able to begin streaming music from your phone or another Bluetooth-compatible device straight to the receiver, which would then play through your speakers. It does require that it's charged up every so often; it can last for 13 hours of playtime or over 700 hours on standby. There's even a built-in microphone allowing you to take calls while your phone is in the other room. Aukey includes a two-year warranty with its purchase. At Amazon, nearly 650 customers left a review resulting in a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

