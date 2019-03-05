Enter code SHPC2KPG over at Amazon to get two Aukey USB-C 90-Degree Charging Cables for $11.99, which knocks a couple bucks off the usual $15 price tag. We've never seen them drop this low before. You can also save on a single cable, paying $9.59 instead of $12, with code XAJEXCTO. However, since the two-pack essentially gets you two cables for the price of one, that's the deal we'd recommend.

These cables are over six feet long, meaning you'll be able to top off your gear without having to stay super-close to it. The 90-degree angle paired with the braided nylon exterior keeps your cables working. Each cable boasts a minimum 5,000-bend lifespan so you don't need to worry about keeping your charger straight. Let's be real, when you're lying in bed watching Netflix, the last thing you need to be concerned with is a cable that only charges when you hold it in a specific spot. You've got more important fish to fry, like catching up on Russian Doll.

Each cable will quickly and safely charge your tech. Aukey backs them up with a two-year warranty for added peace of mind.

