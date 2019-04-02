The Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for just $21.99 at Amazon right now. The speaker is already at the lowest price we've seen having dropped directly to $23.99 and the $2 on-page coupon takes it even lower. That coupon could disappear at any time, so it's worth using it while you can.
Jam all day long
Anker soundcore Motion B speaker
With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and 12 hours of battery life, you can pump the tunes by the pool all day worry-free. But be sure to grab this speaker at its best ever price while you can, though.
$21.99
$35.99 $14 off
This upgraded version of the Soundcore speaker features dual full-range drivers and an oversized bass radiator for 12W of stereo sound. Its IPX7-rated casing offers water-resistance so you can bring this speaker to the pool with you, even drop it in, with no worries. The high-performance battery can last for over 12 hours on a single charge. The speaker also includes built-in media control buttons and can connect to devices using Bluetooth up to 66 feet away.
You'll also receive an 18-month warranty with this purchase. At Amazon, over 500 customers reviewed this speaker with 4.6 out of 5 stars collectively.
