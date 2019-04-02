The Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for just $21.99 at Amazon right now. The speaker is already at the lowest price we've seen having dropped directly to $23.99 and the $2 on-page coupon takes it even lower. That coupon could disappear at any time, so it's worth using it while you can.

With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and 12 hours of battery life, you can pump the tunes by the pool all day worry-free. But be sure to grab this speaker at its best ever price while you can, though.

This upgraded version of the Soundcore speaker features dual full-range drivers and an oversized bass radiator for 12W of stereo sound. Its IPX7-rated casing offers water-resistance so you can bring this speaker to the pool with you, even drop it in, with no worries. The high-performance battery can last for over 12 hours on a single charge. The speaker also includes built-in media control buttons and can connect to devices using Bluetooth up to 66 feet away.

You'll also receive an 18-month warranty with this purchase. At Amazon, over 500 customers reviewed this speaker with 4.6 out of 5 stars collectively.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.