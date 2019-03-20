Amazon has Anker's Roav Bluetooth Receiver available for just $10.99 today when you enter promo code ROAVNGB2 during checkout. It was selling for as much as $23 until a recent drop to $16 without the code. This is a match of the best price we've seen yet.

As the owner of a similar Bluetooth receiver, let's just say I won't be going anywhere without it in the future. You simply plug it in via your car's Aux-in port, and there's also a USB cable which will need to be plugged into a USB car charger to power the device. A car charger isn't included with your purchase, so you may want to pick one up with this order.

Inside, the Roav receiver features an advanced CSR chipset to process the wireless signal. It can connect to devices from up to 33 feet away and is even equipped with a built-in microphone with noise-cancellation technology to help eliminate the sound of the road in the background of your calls. Anker provides a one-year warranty with this item.

