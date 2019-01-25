Amazon is offering its Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote for $39.99. This is the best price drop we've seen since Christmas. In the 2018 shopping season, it dropped down to $35 a couple of times, but this is the best price on the web as of press time. It has excellent customer reviews and typically costs $50.

The all-new Alexa voice remote is awesome. You can use your voice to control playback, browse, search, change channels, and more. Some examples of powerful voice controls include asking Alexa to find 4K movies or to turn on your smart lights. The Fire TV stick itself has been revamped, too, and you'll definitely notice a difference if you're working with an older version. The new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for high-definition streaming, and there's more storage than ever before. There are thousands of movies, TV shows, and apps available. Your Prime membership gets you access to the goodies on Prime Video, but you can also easily use Netflix, Hulu, Crackle, and others.

If you need a new Echo Dot, too, you can save with this bundle.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.