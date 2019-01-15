Amazon's All-new Alexa Voice Remote lets you press a button and ask Alexa to find, launch, or control your Fire TV devices. While normally sold for $29.99, today Amazon is offering the remote on sale for just $14.99. This 50% discount marks the very first time this device has been on sale since its release last October.

Today's sale on the Alexa Voice Remote comes alongside news that the remote will now be bundled in with purchases of the best-selling Amazon Fire TV Stick at its regular price of $39.99. That's a pretty killer deal for a device that could help you cut ties with your cable company forever. But if you already have a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Cube, or the 3rd gen Amazon Fire TV, you'll be able to pair the Alexa Voice Remote with it and use it to control not only your Fire device but your TV, soundbar, and A/V receiver too.

The remote features power, volume, and mute buttons, along with standard navigation and playback controls. With Alexa, you'll be able to ask for the latest weather reports, view sports scores, listen to music, and control compatible smart home devices. Two AA batteries are included with its purchase.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.