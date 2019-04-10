The second-generation 16-zone Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is down to $139.99 at Woot. That's over $46 off its current price at Amazon right now and the lowest we've seen it go. It's offered in new condition but may be delivered in non-retail packaging. It retains the 2-year Rachio warranty, though.

Inspire lawn envy with this new low price on the second-gne Rachio smart sprinkler. With support for app and voice control, scheduling, and even adapting to weather forecasts, this device will save you both water and money.

This smart sprinkler can be controlled and set to run on a specific schedule via the Rachio app which you can download on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. It uses comprehensive weather data to adjust your watering schedule based on the latest forecasts, too. You can even voice control it using an Amazon Alexa-enabled device. This ModernDad video shows you just how easy it is to set up and use this thing.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.