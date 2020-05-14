Everyone knows time flies when you're having fun, but with a GoPro, you can catch every second of the action in 4K and relive it whenever you want. Now, thanks to GoPro's latest sale, you can save $100 off select HERO action cameras through May 21, including the HERO7 Black and the new HERO8 Black. GoPro even includes free two-day shipping with the purchase.

The HERO7 Black is the most affordable of the two models priced at $229.99 currently, while the HERO8 Black is now down to $299.99. That saves you $100 off the regular price of either. The main difference between the two is that the HERO8 Black is built to allow for add-on modifications which you can buy separately, while the HERO7 Black doesn't offer this functionality.

Along with the two discounted action cameras, you can also score a deal on the HERO8 Black Bundle right now. At $349.99, you'll be saving $100 off its regular cost. Considering it's usually sold with $50 added value due to all of the included items, you save about $150 in total with this option. The bundle comes with the HERO8 Black action camera, Shorty grip, Head Strap, a 32GB microSD card, and a spare battery.

HERO8 mods can be found now at GoPro's website, including the Display Mod to give the camera a flip-up display screen and the Media Mod which features a built-in directional mic and a 3.5mm mic port for external mics. There's also an HDMI-out port so you can connect it to your TV, as well as two cold-shoe mounts that allow you to attach lights, mics or LCD screens. Meanwhile, a Light Mod can be found at Best Buy as well.

To learn more about the latest GoPro HERO8 Black action camera, check out TechRadar's review from last November.