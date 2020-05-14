Everyone knows time flies when you're having fun, but with a GoPro, you can catch every second of the action in 4K and relive it whenever you want. Now, thanks to GoPro's latest sale, you can save $100 off select HERO action cameras through May 21, including the HERO7 Black and the new HERO8 Black. GoPro even includes free two-day shipping with the purchase.
$100 Off
GoPro HERO Action Camera sale
GoPro's latest sale offers $100 off two models from its popular line of HERO action cameras: the HERO7 Black and the new HERO8 Black. You can also save $100 on a HERO8 Black bundle right now, but these deals are only good through May 21.
Starting at $230
The HERO7 Black is the most affordable of the two models priced at $229.99 currently, while the HERO8 Black is now down to $299.99. That saves you $100 off the regular price of either. The main difference between the two is that the HERO8 Black is built to allow for add-on modifications which you can buy separately, while the HERO7 Black doesn't offer this functionality.
Along with the two discounted action cameras, you can also score a deal on the HERO8 Black Bundle right now. At $349.99, you'll be saving $100 off its regular cost. Considering it's usually sold with $50 added value due to all of the included items, you save about $150 in total with this option. The bundle comes with the HERO8 Black action camera, Shorty grip, Head Strap, a 32GB microSD card, and a spare battery.
HERO8 mods can be found now at GoPro's website, including the Display Mod to give the camera a flip-up display screen and the Media Mod which features a built-in directional mic and a 3.5mm mic port for external mics. There's also an HDMI-out port so you can connect it to your TV, as well as two cold-shoe mounts that allow you to attach lights, mics or LCD screens. Meanwhile, a Light Mod can be found at Best Buy as well.
To learn more about the latest GoPro HERO8 Black action camera, check out TechRadar's review from last November.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TCL 10 Series review: A great starting point
TCL is mostly known in the U.S. for its consumer televisions, but it's looking to establish itself as a serious player in the mobile space as well, with two new phones affordable phones that pack clean software and attractive design.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
What's the longest you've ever kept a phone?
For a lot of people, buying a phone is a serious and long-term commitment. What's the longest you've ever kept a phone?
The best travel chargers for your phone
Don't stress about dead gadgets on your next business trip or vacation. Grab one of these travel chargers and keep things going!