Best Buy is running a promotion on Facebook Portal devices right now that is taking $50 off the device of you choice. With more people taking part in video calls thanks to social distancing, now is the perfect time to get your family set up with Portal devices and the savings make it even more affordable.

Say hi to Kermit Facebook Portal Mini These smart displays are great for video calling via Messenger or WhatsApp. They also have Alexa built-in so can be used for controlling your smart home, viewing security cameras, checking the news, playing music, and more. $79.99 $129.99 $50 off See at Amazon

The most affordable option in the sale is the Portal Mini at $79.99, a price that is also being matched at Amazon. The 8-inch device lets you easily video call other Portal users, or even just Messenger or WhatsApp users, with built-in apps. The Smart Camera tracks you and adjusts to follow you around, meaning you could, for instance, chat with your sister while cooking dinner, or hang out with long-distance relatives while they open up their birthday presents. It's got Alexa Built-in so you can control your smart home, check who's at the front door, listen to your favorite music, and more hands-free. When not in use, it can also be used as a digital photo frame showing you your best Instagram snaps.

The larger, 10-inch Portal is much the same but comes with a larger display for doing all of the above. It's $50 off at only $129.99. You can go even bigger with $50 off the Portal Plus with its 15.6-inch display that can be set up in portrait or landscape orientations and improved speaker system. You can mix and match the products you buy and they'll all communicate well together regardless of the sizes you go for.

If you have concerns over privacy, note that Facebook doesn't listen to, view, or keep the contents of your Portal video calls. Every call is encrypted, and you can easily block the camera with the included cover or disable the camera and microphone with a single tap. You must have a Facebook account to use Portal devices, however.