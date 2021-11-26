Anker is known for its value-focused wireless earbuds under the Soundcore label, and the Life A2 fit that bill particularly well. These wireless earbuds tick all the right boxes: the 11mm drivers deliver booming sound that's great for bass-heavy tunes, you get a large control surface on each earbud, and they're highly customizable.

What makes the Life A2 that much more enticing is that it gets hybrid active noise cancellation; the earbuds do a great job tuning sound in your vicinity by up to 90%. It's not as powerful as the likes of Sony and Bose, but then again, those earbuds cost three to four times as what you're paying here.

On that note, the Life A2 earbuds normally cost $66, but they're on sale now for $52. You're not saving too much here, but this is the lowest these earbuds have been on sale for, and considering what's on offer, they are a good value overall.

Soundcore Life A2 Soundcore's Life A2 wireless earbuds get the basics right. They produce a booming bass-heavy sound, tune out ambient sound, have three mics on each earbud, and last seven hours from a full charge. In short, you're getting well-designed earbuds that offer great value for what they cost. $52 at Amazon

They're astonishingly good for calls as well thanks to the three mics in each earbud. As is the case with most wireless earbuds, they're tuned to deflect wind noises, so you can make clear calls when you're outdoors.

And with seven hours of music playback from a full charge, you'll only need to charge these once a day. The case has enough power for two additional charges, and with fast charging, a 10-minute charge gives you 90 minutes of playback. All things considered, these are among the finest budget earbuds around, and if you're hunting for the best Black Friday headphone deals, you'll want to give the Life A2 a look.