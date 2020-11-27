There are thousands of great deals this weekend on all kinds of products and devices, from fun gaming systems to awesome Android smartphones, but don't forget about practical purchases as well! For example, this Black Friday deal on Lepow portable monitors can greatly improve your work from home routine and setup and even extend your entertainment experience into new places as well. They hardly take up any room at all when folded in their included folio cases, but when open, they give you gorgeous 15.6-inch HD quality second screens. They're magical, and they're on sale for $40-$75 off right now!

Work from anywhere : Lepow Z1 Gamut Portable Monitor | Save $75 at Amazon If you need more workspace on the go and want a more accurate color representation while you work, then this large portable monitor is for you. It has a 60% improved color gamut that will aid in photo or video editing and enhance the viewing experience with videos and games. $160 at Amazon

Now that many of us are working from home or in some remote location out of the office, we've all had to adapt our routines and office setups. Many were forced to leave their large external monitors at the office and have had to learn to deal with only their laptop screens. If this describes your working situation and you wish you had more screen real estate but didn't want to spend a ton of money on a large monitor that would take up a ton of space in your home, then you might want to consider a portable HD monitor like these from Lepow.

While portable monitors are fantastic for expanding your workspace, that's not all they're good for. These are perfect for hooking up your phone or tablet for a better video watching experience. If you are constantly arguing with family or roommates for TV usage, you can plug one of these into your Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, or Xbox and game in another room, or even outside! And when you're done with the monitor, you can fold it and stow it away, like it was never even there. There are so many great use cases for a portable monitor, so take advantage of these deals and get one for yourself for less. You never know when or where you might use it next!