What you need to know
- Google has revealed the best apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books for 2019 in its annual Best of Play awards.
- Highlights include users' choice app Video Editor — Glitch Video Effects, Call of Duty: Mobile as best game chosen by Google and users' votes, and the best selling movie and by votes was Avengers: Endgame.
- Google also has a list of its winners in several categories, including best hidden gems, best apps for fun, and more.
Every year, Google rounds up the best apps on the Play Store and allows users to vote for their favorites. With 2019 quickly coming to an end, the results of the Best of Play have officially been released.
The users' choice awards featured four different categories this year, including users' choice app, users' choice game, users' choice movie, and users' choice book. Voting took place between November 11-25, and the winner of each are as follows.
- Users' Choice App: Glitch Video Effects — Video Editor
- Users' Choice Game: Call of Duty: Mobile
- Users' Choice Movie: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame
- Users' Choice Book: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Along with the users' choice awards, Google also has its own list of best apps for the year in several featured categories. Some of the highlights include the overall best app of 2019, best hidden gems, and best apps for fun.
- Best App: Ablo: Talk to new people & explore the world
- Best Everyday Essentials: Appy Weather: the most personal weather app
- Best Personal Growth App: Peleton
- Best Hidden Gem: Big Bang AR
- Best for Fun App: 21 Buttons: Fashion Social Network & Clothing Shop
Other highlights include Google's choice for best game, which, surprise surprise, is Call of Duty: Mobile — the same as the users' choice. However, the best games category also features sub-categories for the best indie, best casual, and best innovative games.
Not to be left out of the Play Store awards, Google also includes the best movies, TV, and books of 2019. Surprisingly, no awards for music though. Some of the notable movies of 2019 include these top five best sellers — Avengers: Endgame, Aquaman, A Star is Born, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
The best TV of 2019 reveals the top-selling TV titles included Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Riverdale, and Yellowstone. While the top five best selling books of the year are The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Rich Dad Poor Dad, The Institute: A Novel, The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher, and After We Collided. There is even a list of the best audiobooks in the best book category for those of us that would rather listen or have long commutes.
Hopefully, you see some of your favorites on the lists above, and if not, then you've got some new apps and games to try along with some new stuff to watch or read.
