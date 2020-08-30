The TCL Elite400NC Bluetooth noise-cancelling over-hear headphones have dropped to $69.99 at Best Buy. This is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, and the price will expire by tomorrow. Amazon has also matched the price if you want to get them there instead. Either way, this is a nice low price. We did see a deal back in March dropping these headphones as low as $50, but that was the only time the price has ever gone lower than today's deal. The headphones normally sell for around $100.

These headphones have Bluetooth, active noise-cancellation, and a 22-hour battery life. They can last up to 600 hours in standby mode. The over-ear design provides a secure fit, and the foldable design makes them portable.

These headphones use precision-engineered 40mm audio drivers and can produce Hi-Res Audio as a result. They have great sound with active noise-cancelling technology so you can truly enjoy the music. The ANC removes low frequencies, letting you enjoy only the sounds you want to hear.

You'll also get Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which helps you save on power and reduces interference. Because of this, the battery on these headphones lasts for up to 22 hours. They also have a quick charge function that can get you an extra four hours of playtime after just 15 minutes.

The design includes a noise isolating fit to block out ambient noise. The oval acoustic tube gives you a precision fit for long-term use. The ear cups use memory foam cushions so you can stay comfortable even after a long time. Plus the headphones can be folded up for easy storage that makes them easy to carry with you anywhere you go.