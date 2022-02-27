TCL 30 SeriesSource: TCL

What you need to know

  • At MWC 2022 today, TCL announced five new additions to its 30-series smartphones with a focus on affordability.
  • The TCL 30, 30 SE, and 30+ are available to purchase in Europe now, while the 5G and 30 E models will arrive in April.
  • TCL is selling the cheapest variant for €139 while the 5G model will cost €249.

TCL unveiled the rest of the 30-series lineup today at this year's Mobile World Congress, joining the TCL 30 XE 5G and TCL 30 V 5G, which were launched exclusively in the United States last month. The TCL 30 5G, 30+, 30, 30 SE, and 30 E all include the company's NXTVISION display technology as well as a host of other features that should give the other best budget Android phones a run for their money.

The TCL 30 5G has the most advanced specs of the bunch. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset and equipped with a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display. TCL's NXTVISION technology should also improve the phone's display by adjusting color, contrast, and sharpness based on on-screen content.

Meanwhile, TCL uses a MediaTek Helio G37 on the vanilla TCL 30 and 30+, as well as Helio G25 on the TCL 30 E and SE. The displays on the regular and Plus models are the same as on the 5G variant, while the TCL 30 SE and 30 E have a 6.52-inch 720p display.

The display of each model has a notch in the top center, which houses a 13MP ultra-wide camera for both the TCL 30 5G and 30+. The regular and SE models, on the other hand, have an 8MP front camera, while the 30 E variant has a 5MP selfie snapper.

TCL 30 5G TCL 30 TCL 30 Plus TCL 30 E TCL 30 SE

Source: TCL

All models include a 50MP AI triple camera setup on the back, except for the 30 E version: the cheapest model has a dual rear camera comprising a 50MP main sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The triple camera modules also include both 2MP macro and depth sensors alongside the main shooter.

Keeping the lights on is a 5,010mAh battery on the regular, Plus and 5G variants, with support for 18W fast charging. Meanwhile, the 30 SE and E models pack a 5,000mAh battery unit.

The new smartphones run TCL UI 4.0 based on Android 12. TCL says the Muse Blue and Tech Black colors are available for the 30+ and vanilla 30 models, while the Dreamy Blue and Tech Black colors are available for the 5G variant. The TCL 30 SE and 30 E are available in two colors: demure Space Grey and rich Atlantic Blue. Glacial Blue is another color option for the 30 SE.

In terms of availability, you'll have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on the 5G and E models, which will arrive in Europe in April for €249 and €139, respectively. That said, you can now purchase the TCL 30+ in the region for €199, the regular variant for €179, and the SE model for €149.

All models will be rolled out in select regions at a later date, though prices will vary by country.