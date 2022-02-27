TCL unveiled the rest of the 30-series lineup today at this year's Mobile World Congress, joining the TCL 30 XE 5G and TCL 30 V 5G, which were launched exclusively in the United States last month. The TCL 30 5G, 30+, 30, 30 SE, and 30 E all include the company's NXTVISION display technology as well as a host of other features that should give the other best budget Android phones a run for their money.

The TCL 30 5G has the most advanced specs of the bunch. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset and equipped with a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display. TCL's NXTVISION technology should also improve the phone's display by adjusting color, contrast, and sharpness based on on-screen content.

Meanwhile, TCL uses a MediaTek Helio G37 on the vanilla TCL 30 and 30+, as well as Helio G25 on the TCL 30 E and SE. The displays on the regular and Plus models are the same as on the 5G variant, while the TCL 30 SE and 30 E have a 6.52-inch 720p display.

The display of each model has a notch in the top center, which houses a 13MP ultra-wide camera for both the TCL 30 5G and 30+. The regular and SE models, on the other hand, have an 8MP front camera, while the 30 E variant has a 5MP selfie snapper.