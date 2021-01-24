One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes two AKRacing gaming chairs on sale. You can get the AKRacing Masters Series Premium chair in its Arctica color for just $299.99 or upgrade to the AKRacing Masters Series Max chair in Red and Black for $329.99. Both deals are significant discounts with the former going for around $400 normally and the latter selling for around $450. These prices expire at the end of the day.

You can find the Premium Arcitca chair down to this same low price on Amazon as well. The Max in red and black hasn't been price matched, though, and is still going for closer to its regular street price.

Sit Down. Be Humble. AKRacing Masters Series Premium gaming chair Easily adjustable. Removable armrests. Head and lumbar support. Molds to your shape and spins 360 degrees. Made with a steel frame and PU leather for durability and comfort. This chair supports up to 330 pounds. $299.99 $400.00 $100 off See at Best Buy

You need a good chair. It's right up there with a good desk in terms of one of the more underrated parts of a great gaming setup. The Premium gaming chair is ergonomically designed for both long-term comfort and durability. It's built with a strong steel frame and uses stain-resistant PU leather. The chair will keep you supported, and it includes cushions for your head and back so you get the right support. The cushions are mold-shaping and foam filled so they last forever and keep you engaged at all times. The leather is also easy to care for and clean.

Adjust the seat height using a pneumatic system that lets you get it just right by pressing a lever right below the seat, which can support up to 330 pounds. You can also adjust the backrest by pulling a lever on the side of the chair. Set it upright for gaming and lean back when you just want to chill and watch a movie. Even the armrests are adjustable and completely removable if you want to. The seat spins in 360 degrees for ultimate mobility.

The chair weighs 49 pounds and requires some assembly when you first get it. It is covered by a five-year warranty for both parts and labor.

The Max adds some durability and support and can hold up to 400 pounds.