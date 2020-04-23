You can save on some awesome Sony stuff in a couple of different ways today. The first deal is the Sony XBR-65X800G 65-inch X800G 4K HDR TV, which is down to $799.99 at Best Buy. That's $100 off the price at other retailers like B&H and one of the best prices we've seen.

You can also save on Sony's WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth active noise-canceling headphones, which are down to $278. This is a manufacturer's sale, so you can find the headphones at this price in several places like Adorama. These headphones usually sell for $350, and today's price drop matches a regular sale price we've seen a few times.

Best Buy is also combining these two items together in a unique bundle that's part of the Deals of the Day. Get the 65-inch 4K smart TV and the XM3 Bluetooth headphones together for $1029.99 total. That's $50 less than buying the two items individually and $220 off what they would go for if neither was on sale right now. Both are great and either choice works, but getting them together is the big brain play.

The X800G TV includes 4K upscaling so you'll always see improved detail and clarity even when watching lower resolution content. It uses 4K X-Reality Pro technology to upscale images as close to 4K as they can get. Plus, the TV supports HDR so you'll get even more color and contrast with a wide range of brightness.

Use the Sony smart platform to access all your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix and Hulu. The Sony Bonus Offer app even includes ways to save on new content. The system has Android TV built in, and you can use Google Assistant to control the TV and the rest of your smart home with just your voice. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Sony's XM3 headphones include USB-C charging, atomic pressure optimization that can adjust for noise-cancelling at higher altitudes, a 30-hour battery life, a quick-charging feature that will give you five hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging, and multiple microphones. The Adaptive Sound Control will allow you to adjust just how much ambient noise you want to hear, especially if you're in a case like walking down the street where you might want to hear the vehicles barreling down on you.