You can already get $700 OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this Samsung preorder deal

The latest generation of Samsung's Galaxy Tabs launched for pre-order this week, and the company is already offering some great deals on new tablets. For one, Samsung is offering up to $700 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus when you trade in an eligible device, and you'll also get 50% off the slim book cover keyboard with your purchase.

The new model's design is similar to the well-liked Galaxy Tab S9 series, which, up to this point, we've included among the best Android tablets on the market. The S10 Plus includes a vivid 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, or you can upgrade to the Ultra for a 14.6-inch display. Both plus configurations include 12GB of RAM, and you can choose between 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: $999.99 Up to $700 off pre-order with trade-in At first glance, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus looks like it's going to be another great premium tablet effort from Samsung, following in the footsteps of the S9 series. For those who pre-order the Plus variant, Samsung is offering up to $700 off with an eligible device trade-in, which is a good deal for those who have such a device. You can also get an extra 50% off on the keyboard book cover when you bundle it with the S10 Plus. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999.99 | Amazon - $999.99

✅Recommended if: you want a Samsung Galaxy tablet that comes with the S Pen; you want the latest in premium-level tablets but don't mind going with the Plus instead of the Ultra, to save a few bucks; you have other tablets, phones, or computers that are in good enough shape to trade them in.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather save money on a previous-generation or A series Galaxy Tab; you have extra money to spend and want the larger screen on the Ultra; you prefer Pixel or other brand tablets to those from the Samsung Galaxy lineup.

We reported on the leaked Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra last month, as well as the long-held speculation that Samsung might be dropping its base-level configuration. Now, speculation has become a reality with the launch of pre-orders, which now only include the Plus and Ultra, as expected. Samsung is also pushing its AI features, and it's worth noting that the S10 Plus and Ultra both come with the S Pen again.

On the hardware side, the S10 Plus is fairly similar, though Samsung has switched to the slightly-faster MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus Octa Core processor over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 included with the S9 models. Otherwise, the microSD slot can now support expandable storage of up to 1.5TB instead of just 1TB.

Aesthetically, it's also pretty much the same size and design as the S9 Plus, with the exception of the launch of two slightly different colors: moonstone gray and platinum silver.

All in all, this might be a pick worth considering if you have something to trade in, or if you don't mind pre-ordering it outright.