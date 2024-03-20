Woah! The best Fire tablet is currently 35% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has quickly proven that it's not messing around when it comes to tablet deals. Among all of the discounted Galaxy Tabs and Lenovo slabs on the site, Amazon has also begun dropping prices on its entire suite of Fire tablets, including our favorite, the Fire HD 8. Grab the 32GB version with lock-screen ads and you'll instantly save an epic 35% on your purchase, dropping the price of the device down to just $64.99. Go the version without lock-screen ads and you'll still only pay $79.99 during the sale.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) 32GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-Fire-HD-8-tablet%2Fdp%2FB099Z8HLHT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon during the Big Spring Sale event and you'll score a whopping 35% discount on the Fire HD 8, no strings attached. For just 65 bucks, you're getting a versatile tablet with an 8-inch HD touchscreen display, 720p HD video recording, and up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you need more storage, the 64GB version is also <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-Fire-HD-8-tablet%2Fdp%2FB09BG56K7R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">27% off during the sale, or you can expand the Fire HD 8 up to 1TB with one of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-micro-sd-card-android" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best microSD cards.

Among all of the Fire tablets that are out there, the Fire HD 8 earned the top spot in our list because of its versatile size, 13 hours of battery life, and surprisingly snappy hexa-core processor. It's powerful enough to stream all of your favorite content without skipping a beat, while the durable construction means that it's tough enough to be given to the kids during a long car ride. If you need more space, you can even expand the storage up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Sure, I wouldn't plan on doing a lot of graphics-intensive gaming (and you can't access the Google Play store), but if you want a simple couch companion with loads of battery life for cheap, this is the Fire tablet deal for you.