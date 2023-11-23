The Amazon Fire HD 10 is just 80 bucks during Black Friday — here’s why you should consider it

Tablets are useful Goldilocks devices: they’re not as big as a laptop but not as small-screened as a smartphone. If power isn't a priority and you just need something for travel, reading, light web surfing, or watching movies, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2023) is a perfect fit. And it’s made even better given the fact that, thanks to Black Friday, the tablet is sitting at just $80, a sweet discount of 43%.

As the latest version of Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet, this 2023 model has a vibrant 10.1-inch full HD screen, octa-core processor, and 32GB storage. We call it the best Amazon Fire tablet for sharing, especially for reading books or navigating websites. If you’re looking for something to occupy kids during a road trip, to use as a glorified smart home hub/remote for all your connected devices, for jotting down notes in class or a meeting, or queuing up a movie on a flight, this tablet is a solid option. It comes in three colors, from basic black to beautiful Lilac, and sports an up to 13-hour battery.

Get this spare tablet to knock around for almost half-off

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2023): $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon As the newest version of the Fire HD 10 tablet, this tablet is perfect for travel, young kids, as a second screen at home, or even a primary tablet if you don’t need the top specs for supreme productivity. Watch movies, surf the web, play games, and more. You’re getting a cool $60 off the price tag, which you can use for accessories, streaming service subscriptions, and more.

This tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD screen so you’ll get extra screen real estate compared to your smartphone in a more compact package than a laptop. Pick up an up to 1TB microSD card and you expand the internal storage. The octa-core processor offers a respectable 3GB RAM for streaming videos and facilitating video calls, surfing websites, and running gaming apps with ease. You can run two apps at once using the handy split screen mode. We reviewed the 2021 version of this tablet and found that scrolling is pleasantly fast and responsive.

Keep in mind that this tablet only runs apps from the Amazon Appstore, not Google Play, so you’re limited in what you can download. But you do have access to popular ones like Microsoft Office, OneNote, and Dropbox for productivity, Netflix, Hulu, and, of course, Prime Video for entertainment, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook Messenger for socials, and more.

Offering great bang for the buck, even at the original price, you’ll be pleased to know that this tablet even has a headphone jack, a rarity nowadays. So along with wireless headphones, you can also use your wired headphones for silent listening. Plus, toddlers and young kids can plug in their comfortable kids’ headphones to watch a movie in the backseat for a road trip.

At this price for Amazon Black Friday, you might want to grab a few of these tablets as gifts, or for siblings who finally won’t have to share one anymore.