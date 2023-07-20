Upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's new leak indicates impressive specs

What you need to know

Full Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs leak reveals a giant screen and a massive battery capacity.

The upcoming tablet to have a 14.6-inch screen and 11200mAh battery capacity.

The device is expected to launch on July 26, next to Samsung's foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of the prominent tablets from the company we expect to unveil at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event next week. Full specifications of the tablet are now leaked alongside the renders.

Evan Blass has shared a complete spec list of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra on his Twitter account, coupled with a few renders of the tablet, which is part of the Galaxy Tab S9 series that further comprise the Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+ variants.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra appears to be an impressive Android tablet going by the specs with improvements and notable upgrades from the predecessor Tab S8 Ultra. The successor will again feature a large display measuring 14.6 inches, a Dynamic AMOLED screen featuring a notch withholding two front cameras: a 12MP ultra-wide camera paired with another 12MP sensor.

The tablet will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard memory. The rear cameras will equip a 13MP primary shooter aided by an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. The latter is a notable improvement over the predecessor, which had a 6MP lens.

The giant screen and internals of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra draw power from a massive 11200mAh battery capacity. Further, the device is expected to be shipped with Android 13-based OneUI out of the box. The tablet will likely be sold in different models, a WiFi-only model alongside the cellular one. Blass's leak hints at support for pSIM and eSIM on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra cellular model.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Tipster has further shared the 2-in-1 Book Cover Keyboard that is expected to ship with the new tablet, which also acts as a kickstand when required.

Overall, the Tab S9 Ultra looks a lot like its predecessor. However, the new powerful chipset and notable improvements coming to the camera might make the tablet appealing this year. Users must wait a couple more days to see how the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets arrive at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where we also expect the launch of foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.