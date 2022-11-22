Galaxy Tab S8 FE rumor points to a 'great pen experience'

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Fan Edition tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S8 FE will continue to sport an LCD display, like the previous model.

The display will include Wacom support for stylus input.

While we’re seeing Samsung hitting up software updates to its Galaxy phones and tablets this week, a new rumor of a possible tablet surfaces online.

The leak from Roland Quandt hints that a new Fan Edition of the Galaxy Tab S8 is in the works. The device with the SM-X506B model number will likely have an LCD display instead of an OLED panel, which isn't too surprising since the device is likely to sit within the cost-effective segment from Samsung, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Galaxy Tab S8 FE (that's the actual name) SM-X506B has an LCD, Wacom digitizer = great pen experience, and carries the codename "Birdie", so that Geekbench result from September should totally be real.November 21, 2022 See more

Quandt further hints that stylus support will be available for the alleged Galaxy Tab S8 FE thanks to the Wacom digitizer. The digitizer will apparently provide the upcoming tablet with a "great pen experience."

The tipster doesn’t share additional details of the Tab S8 FE, but he does mention that the details (like the ‘birdie’ motherboard, for instance) match with the Geekbench test that came back in September. The test results (via SamMobile) did reveal some interesting details of the SM-X5068 model, as outlined above.

The tablet will likely run Android 13 out of the box and is said to be powered by MediaTek MT8791V chipset (dubbed Kompanio 900T SoC). As far as the score results are concerned, it scored 773 on single-core and 2318 on multi-core. These details may be subject to change as it is still in the testing phase.

While the details look promising, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE release still needs to be clarified, given that the high-end variant was released only six months ago. The S7 FE was launched in the U.S. in August 2021, so its successor is a bit past-due. Nonetheless, these are still early rumors of the alleged Galaxy Tab S8 FE, and we might have to wait a little more to see what Samsung’s next-best Android tablet might bring to the table.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is on a spree in releasing the One UI 5 updates to its Galaxy devices. Most importantly, the Fan Editions of the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE have received the Android-13-based operating systems this week.

Meanwhile, Black Friday is already kicking into high gear, and there are plenty of deals on Samsung devices that you can take advantage of.