Android 13 arrives on Samsung's Fan Edition phones, Android 12L on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the S21 FE are the latest handsets to get the One UI 5.0 stable update.

The update brings several improvements and updates to Samsung's Galaxy apps.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) owners are also getting the One UI 4.1.1 (Android 12L) update in India.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen Samsung rolling out its latest One UI 5.0 stable update to Galaxy phones. The Galaxy S22 series was the first to get the update, followed by the foldables, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S20 series. Now, Samsung is finally extending the update to its Fan Edition phones.

A new report from SamMobile suggests the update is also coming to the Galaxy S21 FE. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 brings several improvements, and the Galaxy S21 FE (model SM-G990B) gets the latest security patch (November 2022) bearing the G990BXXU2DVK3 version number.

In addition to the S21 FE, One UI 5 is also arriving on the Galaxy S20 FE, bearing firmware version G780FXXUAEVK3. The update measures around 2GB in size and is currently being rolled out to Russian markets, although it is expected to roll out soon to various other regions. It is also important to note that the update is only being deployed to the Galaxy S20 FE with the Exynos 990 processor.

The SamMobile report also mentions the changelog screenshot of the said update, which indicates what to expect from the new update. However, it should be largely identical to the software rolling out on Samsung's best Android phones over the past month. The new Android 13-based update brings new multitasking gestures, new means to check the recent app activity, a redesigned lock screen, and many more changes.

It is good to see Samsung launching timely updates to its older Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy S20 FE, which launched in 2020, especially given that it originally launched with the One UI 2.5.

In her recent interview, Samsung's VP Sally Hyesoon Jeong promised that the company would quickly deliver the updates to its Galaxy devices, and the company seems to be keeping with its promise.

In other news, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE also got a new update. As noted by SamMobile, the LTE version of the tablet is receiving the One UI 4.1.1 (based on Android 12L) update. The non-LTE variant received the update in September, just after it arrived on the Galaxy Tab S8 series. With it came several tablet-oriented changes, including improved multitasking and a taskbar.

Bearing the P619XXU1AVJ2 version number, the One UI 4.1.1 update is currently being rolled out in India, with the other regions likely to follow. However, the update is apparently arriving with the September 2022 security patch instead of the latest November 2022 security patch.

For the owners of the Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite devices, go to Settings > Software update to install the most recent OTA updates if you live in one of the aforementioned locations.