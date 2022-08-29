Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series receives Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update

What you need to know

One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L is now rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The update is available in South Korea and Europe for the time being.

It brings the same multitasking capabilities that launched on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Google's version of Android that's optimized for large-screen devices, such as tablets and foldable phones, is now available on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series following its launch on Samsung's latest Galaxy Fold.

According to SamMobile (opens in new tab), One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L is now rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra in South Korea and Europe. The update introduces the same multitasking capabilities that landed on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the first foldable device to ship with Android 12L out of the box.

If you've already gotten your hands on the Fold 4, you'll be familiar with the latest update for Samsung's tablets. One of the standout features is, of course, the taskbar. It allows you to pin your favorite apps to the bottom of the screen and quickly switch between them without having to open the app drawer. It also allows you to multitask by launching apps in split-screen mode, though it can only hold up to six apps at a time.

The rollout makes the Galaxy Tab S8 series the second device to get the update following its launch on the Fold 4. Samsung also sneaked the August 2022 security patch into the update. It supports both the cellular and Wi-Fi-only variants of the tablets.

In addition to the persistent taskbar, Android 12L brings a new notification shade that splits into two halves; one for quick settings and the other for notifications. The tablet can also copy text from an image and share it with other apps thanks to One UI 4.1.1. It can also translate the extracted text into other languages such as Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

While the update's regional availability on one of the best Android tablets is currently limited, it shouldn't be long before it makes its way to the United States and other regions.