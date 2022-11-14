Samsung's Black Friday sale is here with epic deals on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Flip 4, and more

The Samsung Black Friday sale technically kicked off last week, but it wasn't until this morning that many of the best deals were added. From now until Thursday, November 17th, you can save some serious cash on Samsung's most popular tech, from innovative smartphones and tablets to vacuum cleaners and smartwatches. In true Samsung fashion, you'll need to trade in an old device to see the max amount of savings, although there are a few straight discounts worth checking out as well. No matter how you choose to save, if you're a Galaxy fan, it's your lucky day: we've got the top five best Black Friday Samsung deals below.

Of course, Black Friday itself is less than two weeks away, but like Samsung, plenty of retailers are getting in on the holiday action early. We've been sharing the best Amazon Black Friday deals all month long, and the Walmart Black Friday sale is also quite impressive this year. If you don't want to stick with a single retailer, you can also go take a look at our Black Friday live blog to see the best offers from every corner of the web. No matter what you're looking for, we've got the holiday shopping covered this year, so sit back, relax, and see what we've gathered so far.

Samsung's early Black Friday sale: the best deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: Get up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus $350 instant rebate (opens in new tab) The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivers powerful performance and flagship-level cameras in a one-of-a-kind foldable package. Buy one of these devices directly from Samsung and you could receive up to $1,000 off when you send them an old device, plus they'll throw in an instant rebate of $350, potentially knocking the price of the phone down to as low as $569.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB: Get up to $600 off with trade-in, plus $250 instant rebate (opens in new tab) We called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 the best foldable phone (opens in new tab) that money can buy, and it's easy to see why. The newest Flip has a luxurious yet durable design, stunning AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a battery that'll easily last a full day on a single charge. Send an old phone or device to Samsung and you'll be eligible to get up to $600 off the Flip 4, plus a straight discount of $250.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB: Up to $600 off with trade-in, plus $225 rebate and $150 credit (opens in new tab) Trade in an old device and you'll be eligible to receive up to $600 off the S22 Ultra, plus a $225 instant rebate and a $150 e-gift card to spend on accessories and other goodies in the Samsung store. It's one of the most creative deals of the bunch, and it's pretty tempting when you consider that the Ultra is arguably the most powerful Android phone in existence.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Get up to $450 off with trade-in, plus $150 instant rebate (opens in new tab) Over a week away from Black Friday, Samsung is also discounting their entire S8 series of tablets. Buy the standard Tab S8, for example, and you could get up to $450 off when you trade in an old device, plus a straight discount of $150 just for kicks.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Get a free wireless charger and up to $75 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) Pick up a pair of the super-comfortable and great-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds and Samsung will give you a free wireless charger (a $59.99 value), no strings attached and no trade-in required. Although if you do have an audio device to send in, the tech giant will give you up to $75 off.

