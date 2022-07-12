Now's your chance to save $150 on the excellent Galaxy Tab S7 FE

One thing that we've learned in recent years is that you don't need to spend a bunch of cash to get a solid Android tablet experience. It's one of the reasons why Samsung even released the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to begin with, as the FE stands for Fan Edition. And for Prime Day, instead of trying to find a good deal on the Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is just as great and you can save $150 (opens in new tab) in the process.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn't as old as you might think, as it was only released in 2021. Not only is this more current than many of the other best Android tablets, but it also means that Samsung will keep supporting it via software updates for longer.

The Tab S7 FE itself sports a beautiful 12.4-inch display, and includes an S Pen in the box, just like the Galaxy Tab S8 series. With the S Pen in tow, you can use your new tablet to take notes, edit photos, or draw pictures, all while enjoying Samsung's extra software features designed for the S Pen.

Get the Fan Edition for cheap

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529.99 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You don't need to spend an arm and a leg to get a great Android tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers near-flagship performance, includes an S Pen, and can be had for $150 off for Prime Day.

Windows users might want to consider the Tab S7 FE if you've been looking for a small and portable monitor. Thanks to Samsung's Second Screen functionality, you can quickly pair your tablet and Windows computer together, giving yourself some extra screen real estate. While the 64GB of base storage might seem a bit low, the Tab S7 FE features a microSD card slot so you can add up to an additional 1TB of storage if you need to.

Between the beautiful 2560x1600 display, reliable software support, and all-day battery life, the Tab S7 FE is a no-brainer. Making this even more compelling is the fact that it's on sale for $150 off, bringing the price down to just $380 (opens in new tab), giving you some breathing room if you want to grab one of the best Tab S7 FE cases.

There are a lot of great Prime Day tablet deals to be had, such as picking up the Fire HD 8 for less than $50 (opens in new tab). But if you want performance comparable to the Tab S7 FE in a laptop form-factor, you might want to consider an option on the list of best Prime Day Chromebook deals.