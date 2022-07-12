Score Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases for really cheap right now

I've said it before and I'll say it again: please put a case on your tablet, phone, and anything in between. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent mid-range tablet with a beautiful, premium finish. Keep your fine tablet fresh with some great Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases, aided further with some help from Amazon this fine Prime Day. Samsung's original covers are discounted by 25% (opens in new tab) off their usual asking prices right now.

You can score some major savings on beautiful first-party cases for your Galaxy Tab S7 FE today. All three colorways of the Samsung Tab S7 FE Book Cover are on sale. Have your pick with the silver Mystic Gray, classic Mystic Black, or elegant Mystic Green Tab S7 FE Book Cover. Plus, you get an additional 26% off the intriguing Mystic Green shade, bringing the usual hefty $80 expense down to an amicable $58.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

We commend the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover for its lightweight, slim, and secure nature. It fastens shut magnetically, automatically triggering the tablet's sleep/wake function to save you battery. There's a slot for the S Pen inside, keeping it right where you'd want it, in an accessible and safe place within the Tab S7 FE cover. There's nothing to dislike here, except the cost. Luckily, you can stomach the price thanks to this Prime Day 2022 deal!

Prime Day deals for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover - Mystic Green: $79.99 $58.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung's premium Tab S7 FE Book Cover in Mystic Green has an alluring silvery green hue. It's an attractive shade alright, but the reliability and well-designed nature of the Tab S7 FE case is even more appealing. Get it today for 26% off only on Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover - Mystic Black: $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Some folks would rather stick with the evergreen black colorway, and that's perfectly alright. After all, black never goes out of style. Grab this deal to score 25% off the protective and functional Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover in Mystic Black.

Once you've accessorized your Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, take some time to sift through all the other generous sales on Amazon right now. You can get complimentary add-ons like fantastic wireless earbuds on sale for your Tab S7 FE, seeing as it doesn't have a headphone jack on its person.

