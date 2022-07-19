Details of a new Galaxy Tab A7 emerge with less-than-stellar specs

What you need to know

Leaks have emerged about a possible new Samsung Galaxy A7 tablet successor.

This new tablet would likely sit in the budget range with low-end specs.

The new device could come with a 10.4-inch screen and run Android 11.

Leaks have come out about Samsung's next budget Android tablet. Rumored findings may have this tablet as being the next iteration of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7.

Leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) tweeted the details of the potential new tablet, which could utilize a Unisoc T618 SoC and come with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable. With the assumed release of this new tablet, you would expect the device to ship with at least Android 12, but this device is also rumored to come with Android 11, which is a bit disappointing.

The tweeted leaks also claim that the device's screen could be 10.4-inches with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It would allegedly cost just €199.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022)UNISOC T61832/3GB (up to 1TB per SD-Card)10.4" 1200x 2000 TFT7040 mAh8 MP Main, 5 MP FrontAndroid 11€199 pic.twitter.com/wFy3ep8qLGJuly 15, 2022 See more

The images provided from the tweet show a proposed design of the rumored Galaxy Tab A7 (opens in new tab) successor, which looks very similar. Apparently, the tablet will be launched sometime this year, so we may see something soon as we await the potential release of other Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab).

Some information from Good e-reader (opens in new tab) speculates that this rumored new tablet could be the base version of the device. There could also be a potential for a higher-end, higher-priced version as well with more RAM and storage.

That said, without actual confirmation from Samsung, these rumors could simply fall on deaf ears. Samsung has already given us some of the best Android tablets (opens in new tab) on the market, particularly on the higher end. This new Tab A7 could be a good candidate for those looking for a budget Android tablet, although launching with Android 11 in 2022 gives us pause.