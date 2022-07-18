Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 announcement dates have apparently leaked

What you need to know

A new leak has revealed the date for Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The big day may have been set in stone for August 10.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next foldable lineup, Wear OS watches, and premium earbuds on that day.

Samsung's next big event for its upcoming product range is taking place a few weeks from now, and while a recent leak suggested the event would take place in August, a new one has now confirmed that date.

The tech giant may be launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, if a promotional image leaked by Evan Blass (opens in new tab) is any indication. The image shows off a blurred image of Samsung's upcoming foldable phone alongside its supposed announcement date.

It backs up a previous leak that gave away a similar date, courtesy of Jon Prosser. Alongside the next foldables, Samsung will also presumably announce its next contender for the best Android smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on that day.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

Prosser also previously leaked the release date for the next-generation foldable phones in June, claiming that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will hit store shelves on August 26 along with a lavender variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Those dates seem plausible given that the company unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on August 11 of last year and released them to the market on August 27. The date of August 10 now looks all but set in stone.

However, this year's models are expected to be iterative improvements over their predecessors in terms of design. Fortunately, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is expected to provide a significant performance boost.