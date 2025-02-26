Ready for a tablet upgrade? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus just scored its first major discount of 2025, but it may not last long

Attention, Android users: for a limited time, you can get as much as 25% off the Moonstone Gray version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus from Walmart, with other retailers currently offering similar deals.

The S10 Plus is our top tablet pick overall out of the many great Samsung tablets, and like the Ultra, it also comes with the first-party S Pen stylus and digital drawing tool. Despite the high price tag, the S10 Plus offers premium-level performance power, and a great-looking 120Hz high-resolution display that most users love. This particular offer is for the 256GB storage configuration, though you can also get this tablet with 512GB onboard by paying a little more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (256GB): $999.99 $754.09 at Walmart Multiple retailers have launched simultaneous discounts on the capable Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, including Walmart, which is offering 25% off the tablet for a limited time. You can also find discounts on this tablet at Amazon and Best Buy at the time of writing, though it's mostly only available for the 256GB storage version in select colors. Price comparison: Amazon - $802.43 | Best Buy - $899.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a premium tablet within the Galaxy ecosystem; you'd prefer a tablet that comes with a stylus; you like tablets that have a larger screen than average.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a smaller tablet overall; the price tag is a little out of your budget, even with the discounts; you'd rather upgrade to the even larger S10 Tab Ultra.

The designs for the S10 Plus and S10 Ultra were first leaked in August, and as many had hoped, they offered a small pivot toward larger, premium-level options. We were quick to name the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus the best Samsung tablet overall, especially because of its combo of smooth, quick performance, a beautiful 12.4-inch screen, and the inclusion of the S Pen.

Performance here is backed by 12GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, and the display's 120Hz refresh rate makes it suitable for a wide range of fast-paced, performance-intensive tasks—from gaming to digital drawing, and more.

The S10 Plus also has a durable build with a hefty design that will feel familiar to those already operating within the Galaxy ecosystem, and it also includes an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Anyone looking for an even-larger screen than this or slightly better performance may want to check out the S10 Ultra, which comes with a 14.6-inch screen and up to 16GB of RAM. It's also worth noting that the Ultra and Plus share the same processor, so the Plus will get the job done for most.