A 'OnePlus Pad Go' may be in the works for at least one market

What you need to know

OnePlus could be working on releasing a budget tablet for India.

The device, dubbed the OnePlus Pad Go, was spotted on a certification website.

The alleged Android tablet could be cost-effective, have multiple models, and be set to launch soon.

OnePlus ventured into the Android tablets segment early this year with the launch of the OnePlus Pad, which came as an alternative to other devices available in the segment. However, a new leak now reveals that there would be yet another tablet from the company that could be more cost-effective.

The tip comes from an X user @1NormalUsername (via AndroidAuthority) who has spotted a new device bearing the OPD2304 model number in OnePlus forums, which has referenced the device as the OnePlus Pad Go. Apparently, the post was later deleted.

(Image credit: OnePlus forum/ via Android Authority)

Nonetheless, the tipster further spotted the same OPD2304 model in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The device reaching the said certification is itself an indication that the launch of the alleged tablet is imminent, at least for the Indian market.

The accreditation clearly indicates that the device is indeed a tablet manufactured by OnePlus. We can also spot similar model numbers, which could mean either different storage or carrier models of the upcoming OnePlus tablet.

The certification also showcases the registration date, August 16, 2023, which is very recent. It only indicates the launch could be sooner than later. The alleged model numbers sit right next to the OnePlus Pad's model number on the BIS site, which was registered in February early this year.

Additionally, the alleged "Go" moniker (often associated with budget devices like the Surface Laptop Go) for the upcoming OnePlus tablet further hints that it would be a cost-effective device compared to the OnePlus Pad that retails for $479 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Good Android tablets are fairly scarce with a market saturated by the underpowered, cheap Android tablets segment. OnePlus has an advantage in offering a decent tablet not just for the Indian market (not to mention the market also doesn't have Pixel Tablet) but for other global markets too. The OnePlus Pad may have missed the mark, but a more affordable option (and some software tweaks) could be just what the company needs to have a hit.