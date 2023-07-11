My favorite ever Android tablet is $300 off for Prime Day

If you want an Android tablet, you start with Samsung. All the other brands, Google included, are still playing catch-up for both hardware and software. So if you're looking at Prime Day tablet deals and want the best possible device, then you should snag the Galaxy Tab S8+ for 33% off.

Our #1 pick of the best Android tablets available today, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is just $599, only $100 more than the Galaxy Tab S8 (currently $200 off). For the price difference, you jump from an 11-inch LCD to 12.4-inch AMOLED, with richer colors and shorter S Pen latency. Most of the other specs are the same, but that visual upgrade is something you won't want to pass up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899.99 $599.99 at Amazon This tablet has the best possible specs in an Android tablet: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM, 120Hz pixel-rich AMOLED display, four rich Dolby Atmos speakers, epic battery life, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a bundled S Pen. More than a year after launch, the Galaxy Tab S8+ still has no rivals except other Samsung tablets.

As the one who reviewed the Galaxy Tab S8+, I stand by what I initially said: what made the Galaxy Tab S8+ a must-buy, aside from all the top-tier hardware, was that Samsung and Google finally revamped Android tablet software in time to make the newer tablet actually useful for multitasking and productivity, not just for streaming and drawing.

If you just want a streaming tablet, you can look at other Prime Day tablet deals and find a cheaper option from Amazon (or Samsung). But the Galaxy Tab S8+, armed with a fast processor and DeX mode, can serve as a student tablet for the classroom, a note-taking tool for the office, or a cheap laptop replacement if you pair it with a Bluetooth keyboard.

Otherwise, if you just want the best possible price, or a design that's more portable than the somewhat ungainly Tab S8+, then the Galaxy Tab S8 at $499 is still an excellent deal, and another near-all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon Putting aside the LCD downgrade, you're still getting a pixel-rich 120Hz display, with the same performance quality, high-res cameras, and high-quality audio, only in a more compact, lighter package.

We've heard rumors that the Galaxy Tab S9 could arrive this summer, but its arrival won't make the Tab S8+ suddenly obsolete. In fact, all of the leaks suggest that the size, display quality, battery, and speakers will be largely unchanged. The only differences will be a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and (allegedly) waterproofing, but the Tab S8+ is already plenty fast, and most people make do by just not spilling water on their tablets.

So rather than wait, why not snag a Prime Day tablet deal on a sure thing in the Galaxy Tab S8+? If it's still too pricey for you, you may want to look into the best cheap Android tablets instead.

