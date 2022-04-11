Best Bluetooth keyboards for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Plus, and Ultra 2022
Supercharge your Galaxy Tab S8 experience with a Bluetooth keyboard
Samsung surprised everyone in 2022 by introducing a total of three new flagship tablets. Between the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra, there's an option here for everyone. And chances are, if you're picking up a tablet, you might find yourself wanting a keyboard to pair with it. Luckily, there are so many great options on the market that finding the best Galaxy Tab S8 Bluetooth keyboards is easy.
Stay productive with these Bluetooth keyboards
Logitech MX Keys Mini
Compact and feature-packed
The Logitech MX Keys Mini is part of the company's MX lineup of accessories and is arguably the best compact Bluetooth keyboard out there. You can pair this keyboard with up to three devices at once, and switch between them all with a press of a button. Plus, the keys are backlit, making it easy to see what you're typing without straining your eyes.
Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500
Added versatility
In addition to being able to switch between three devices at once, the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 has a few extra tricks up its sleeve. For one, you can use the dedicated shortcut buttons at the top to open your favorite apps. And there's even a dedicated DeX key making it even faster to get into the Galaxy Tab S8's desktop interface.
iClever BK08 Bluetooth Keyboard
King of portability
This is a great keyboard for those who already have a case for their Galaxy Tab S8 but want to keep a keyboard in their bag. The iClever BK08 sports a tri-fold design, and there's even a touchpad on the end, removing the need to bring a Bluetooth mouse with you.
Logitech K480
Prop it up
Logitech makes some of the most useful and practical accessories out there, and the K480 is no exception. There's a unique dial on the left side of the keyboard to switch between devices. But the big selling point is the integrated stand so you can keep your tablet or phone propped up while typing.
Keychron K2
Clickity Clack
Mechanical keyboards aren't for everyone, but if you're a fan of the feedback and customization offered, the best place to start is with the Keychron K2. This is a 75% keyboard, meaning that you'll only be missing out on the number pad. But the real fun comes in trying to find fun keycaps and key switches that offer a better typing experience.
Fintie Gigapower Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard with Foldable Stand
Built-in stand
There aren't that many Bluetooth keyboards out there that feature an integrated stand. The Fintie Gigapower Keyboard is an outlier in that it has a foldable stand built right into the top. All you need to do is pulled the stand out, unfold it, and then set your Galaxy Tab S8 into it.
AnMengXinLing Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard Leather Folio Cover
Magnetic keyboard
Most keyboard cases for tablets are pretty bland and can be limited in functionality. But that's not the case with this Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard, as there are four different and fun colors to choose from. The keyboard itself features a built-in trackpad, and you can even remove the keyboard entirely if you want to prop up your tablet at your desk and have the keyboard a bit further away.
Fintie Keyboard Case for Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
Tried and true
Fintie has been making tablet Bluetooth keyboard cases for years and that trend continues with the Tab S8 and S8 Plus. This keyboard case is designed for the larger of the two, and allows you to switch between seven different backlighting colors.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard
Pretty much it
When it comes to the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, your keyboard case options are extremely limited. And for the options that are available, they won't be as reliable as the Book Cover Keyboard. Technically, this doesn't use Bluetooth as it attaches to your Tab S8 Ultra with magnets and connects via the pogo pins on the bottom. But if you need an all-in-one solution, the Book Cover Keyboard is your best bet, for now.
It's all about finding what you like
When it comes to trying to get work done on a tablet, you'll want to get a great case and a keyboard. This is especially true for the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup of tablets, especially if you want to take advantage of DeX mode. And for that reason, the Logitech MX Keys Mini is our favorite Galaxy Tab S8 Bluetooth keyboard. You'll be able to switch between up to three devices thanks to the dedicated keys, and it's compact enough that you could throw it in your bag before heading to the coffee shop.
Whether you're new to the world of Samsung tablets, or have been around the block a few times, you may not have known that the company offers a unique Bluetooth keyboard of its own. The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 was not designed specifically with the Galaxy Tab S8 in mind, but it works flawlessly. There are shortcut keys that can be mapped to your favorite apps, along with a dedicated DeX key to switch into desktop mode on your Tab S8.
