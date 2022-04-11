Best Bluetooth keyboards for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Plus, and Ultra 2022

Samsung surprised everyone in 2022 by introducing a total of three new flagship tablets. Between the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra, there's an option here for everyone. And chances are, if you're picking up a tablet, you might find yourself wanting a keyboard to pair with it. Luckily, there are so many great options on the market that finding the best Galaxy Tab S8 Bluetooth keyboards is easy.

Stay productive with these Bluetooth keyboards

It's all about finding what you like

When it comes to trying to get work done on a tablet, you'll want to get a great case and a keyboard. This is especially true for the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup of tablets, especially if you want to take advantage of DeX mode. And for that reason, the Logitech MX Keys Mini is our favorite Galaxy Tab S8 Bluetooth keyboard. You'll be able to switch between up to three devices thanks to the dedicated keys, and it's compact enough that you could throw it in your bag before heading to the coffee shop.

Whether you're new to the world of Samsung tablets, or have been around the block a few times, you may not have known that the company offers a unique Bluetooth keyboard of its own. The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 was not designed specifically with the Galaxy Tab S8 in mind, but it works flawlessly. There are shortcut keys that can be mapped to your favorite apps, along with a dedicated DeX key to switch into desktop mode on your Tab S8.