Lenovo's next flagship tablet apparently pops up on the Google Play Console

What you need to know

A flagship level Lenovo tablet has appeared on the Google Play Console.

It will be known as the Lenovo Tab Extreme, and the listing indicates it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Other specs of the tablet have also been spotted, such as its screen resolution and memory.

Lenovo's tablet portfolio could be seeing another member soon, as a new model called the Lenovo Tab Extreme has been spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests a flagship-level tablet, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The processor looks to be accompanied by other high-end specs that represent a significant upgrade over previous Lenovo tablets. According to the listing, the Lenovo Tab Extreme's screen will have a 3,000 x 1,876 resolution at 320ppi. The resolution, in particular, is higher than that of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro at 1600 x 2560.

The screen appears to have symmetrical bezels, with the top one apparently housing a selfie camera. This setup isn't uncommon in many tablets from Lenovo and other brands, though the front camera specs remain a mystery for the time being.

Under the hood, the processor is paired with 8GB of RAM. On the software side of things, the tablet appears to be shipping with Android 13 out of the box. If this pans out, the Lenovo Tab Extreme will be the first tablet to include the latest version of Android, assuming it hits the market before Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet, per XDA Developers (opens in new tab).

While the market for high-end tablets remains limited these days, Lenovo's recent slate of tablet releases gives us hope for more top-tier models in the future. However, Lenovo needs to address a few drawbacks, such as the lack of regular software updates for its tablets. Even the Tab P12 Pro, the company's best Android tablet to date, suffered from this tradeoff despite its otherwise powerful specs.

With the Lenovo Tab Extreme presumably launching with Android 13 pre-installed, things look a bit optimistic for Lenovo's tablet line.

Unfortunately, the Play Store listing doesn't reveal anything about the device's rear panel, leaving us in the dark about its main camera design and specs.