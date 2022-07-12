This Prime Day deal on the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is next level good

Most of Amazon’s products are pretty solid buys during most of the year. But during Prime Day, the savings really amp up — especially on their tablets. This deal (opens in new tab) on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet means you can pick up a great tablet for your kid that is ready for something a bit less “kid-like” and save a lot of money.

While Amazon did just release its new Fire 7 Kids tablet last week, it hasn’t given us a new Pro version. So even though the deal is for the previous generation of Fire 7 Kids tablet, it is still a solid option. The added features with the Pro name are perfect for the kid needing a compact tablet with a more mature-looking case and interface.

I’ve broken down the differences between the standard vs Pro tablets to help make sense of it all. The Fire 7 Kids Pro is in the same family as the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which is also on sale. In short, the Pro version gets a less bulky case and a different interface that is less bubbly than other Amazon Kids tablets. Plus, based on the options you enable through the excellent parental controls in the Amazon Kids+ software, your child can have access to more apps and even an internet browser.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro | $99.99 $49.99 (opens in new tab) Save $50 while getting the kid that is ready for the next level a tablet that is worthy of their ascendance to "big kid" status with the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet.

Amazon is also running a Prime Day deal on the Echo Dot Kids so that you can pair it up with the Fire 7 Kids tablet for the ultimate kids smart home setup.