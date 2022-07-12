This Prime Day deal on the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is next level good

You can't go wrong when you can let your kid go pro and save $50 while doing so.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro
(Image credit: Amazon)

Most of Amazon’s products are pretty solid buys during most of the year. But during Prime Day, the savings really amp up — especially on their tablets. This deal (opens in new tab) on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet means you can pick up a great tablet for your kid that is ready for something a bit less “kid-like” and save a lot of money.

While Amazon did just release its new Fire 7 Kids tablet last week, it hasn’t given us a new Pro version. So even though the deal is for the previous generation of Fire 7 Kids tablet, it is still a solid option. The added features with the Pro name are perfect for the kid needing a compact tablet with a more mature-looking case and interface. 

I’ve broken down the differences between the standard vs Pro tablets to help make sense of it all. The Fire 7 Kids Pro is in the same family as the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which is also on sale. In short, the Pro version gets a less bulky case and a different interface that is less bubbly than other Amazon Kids tablets. Plus, based on the options you enable through the excellent parental controls in the Amazon Kids+ software, your child can have access to more apps and even an internet browser.

If keeping up with all the deals constantly rolling out is starting to make your eyes glaze over, not to worry — we’re here to help. We’ve got a Prime Day deals live blog to ensure you don’t miss any of the excellent savings opportunities. Amazon is also running a Prime Day deal on the Echo Dot Kids so that you can pair it up with the Fire 7 Kids tablet for the ultimate kids smart home setup.

