T-Mobile is launching a cheap Android phone under its REVVL brand with the new REVVL V 5G +. Billed as "the most affordable 5G smartphone ever in the U.S.", this phone is a T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile exclusive, launching on July 12.

You're not going to confuse this for one of the best smartphones, but the specs aren't terrible for the price you pay. The phone has a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD with face unlock and fingerprint sensor for biometrics. There's a triple camera setup with the standard 16MP main and a pair of 5MP and 2MP secondary cameras. For selfies and video calls, you'll find a 16MP front-facing camera. You'll find 64GB of storage paired with 4GB of RAM inside, and there's a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charger for when the battery dies. All of this is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Android 11. It's not the best phone, but you could do worse.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, said:

When we say we're just getting started, we mean it. Just three months after we launched the Great 5G Upgrade, we continue to tear down the barriers standing between you and a great 5G experience. REVVL smartphones have always been about giving people a no-compromises experience: great features at a great price. And REVVL V+ 5G sets a new bar for the industry.

T-Mobile is selling this from July 12 in Metro stores and at T-Mobile stores from July 23. You'll be able to buy this for $199.99 outright or from $8.34 a month with a 24-month plan. If you do want something better though, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is a sligthly better phone for under $250.