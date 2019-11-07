What you need to know
- T-Mobile hosted its first Un-Carrier event on November 7 for "the New T-Mobile."
- 200 million people will have access to T-Mobile's 5G network on December 6.
- The New T-Mobile will offer 14x more coverage thanks to the Sprint merger.
On November 7, T-Mobile held its first Un-Carrier event since the FCC approved its merger with Sprint. As expected, T-Mobile used much of its latest Un-Carrier initiative to talk about its 5G plans.
Just about a month from now on December 6, T-Mobile will flip its 5G network live for millions of people across the United States. T-Mobile's using a combination of its low-band frequencies and Sprint's mid-band frequencies, and as a result of this, the New T-Mobile will be able to offer 5G for 200 million people around the country right off the bat on December 6.
T-Mobile is promoting data speeds of 450Mbps by 2024, which the carrier is touting as being 10x faster than its traditional LTE network. T-Mobile's also stressing just how many people it'll be able to cover with these increased speeds — touting that 90% of Americans will get access to them.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G will be the initial 5G devices that T-Mobile offers for its 5G network, with more likely being added as more and more phone makers integrate 5G support into their devices.
T-Mobile's also pushing that it'll offer a 5G coverage map so customers can see exactly where 5G connectivity is offered, compared to carriers like AT&T and Verizon that have scattered access in certain cities and specific parts of sports arenas.
T-Mobile Connect includes unlimited talk, text, and 5G access for $15/month
During the first Un-Carrier event for the New T-Mobile, the company announced a $15/month “T-Mobile Connect” plan that includes unlimited talk, text, 5G access, and a high-speed data allotment that gets bigger each year.
Samsung Galaxy S11e leak hints at significantly improved battery life
A new leak suggests the Galaxy S11e will be equipped with a much bigger battery than the Galaxy S10e.
Do you still root and mod your Android phones?
Rooting and modding Android phones used to be incredibly popular, but in recent years, the urge to do this seems to have died down. Do you still like to tinker with your devices?
The Galaxy S10+ is the best T-Mobile phone for most people
Wondering about the best phones T-Mobile offers? We've got you covered.