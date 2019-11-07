On November 7, T-Mobile held its first Un-Carrier event since the FCC approved its merger with Sprint. As expected, T-Mobile used much of its latest Un-Carrier initiative to talk about its 5G plans.

Just about a month from now on December 6, T-Mobile will flip its 5G network live for millions of people across the United States. T-Mobile's using a combination of its low-band frequencies and Sprint's mid-band frequencies, and as a result of this, the New T-Mobile will be able to offer 5G for 200 million people around the country right off the bat on December 6.

T-Mobile is promoting data speeds of 450Mbps by 2024, which the carrier is touting as being 10x faster than its traditional LTE network. T-Mobile's also stressing just how many people it'll be able to cover with these increased speeds — touting that 90% of Americans will get access to them.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G will be the initial 5G devices that T-Mobile offers for its 5G network, with more likely being added as more and more phone makers integrate 5G support into their devices.

T-Mobile's also pushing that it'll offer a 5G coverage map so customers can see exactly where 5G connectivity is offered, compared to carriers like AT&T and Verizon that have scattered access in certain cities and specific parts of sports arenas.