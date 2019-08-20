T-Mobile has a new 20,000 square foot device lab it just opened to test 5G, 4G LTE, 3G, LAA, Narrowband IoT, smartphones, and more. The new facility is located in Bellevue, Washington in the middle of T-Mobile's Launch Pad innovation center and includes more than a dozen testing areas.

T-Mobile engineers analyze and fine-tune everything from network signal quality, voice call and sound quality, data throughput and video optimization … to in-depth testing of the latest software, applications and services.

This is where T-Mobile will test out its 5G spectrum with specialized rooms such as the Sub-6GHz 5G Radio Performance Chamber and the 5G Millimeter-Wave Antenna Range rooms.

The Sub-6GHz 5G Radio Performance Chamber houses more than 50 antennas at different angles to test the signal quality to make certain that, "T-Mobile's nationwide 600 MHz 5G spectrum has the best and biggest coverage possible."

In the 5G Millimeter-Wave Antenna Range room, T-Mobile engineers test the high-band spectrum, "which requires extreme precision when connecting to a device due to its very small wavelength." These tests will help ensure that a phone in motion will stay connected.