Few things are as irritating as spam calls, and today, T-Mobile announced that it's taking a couple steps forward in helping make sure you have to deal with them as infrequently as possible.

Scam ID and Scam Block, two features that T-Mobile launched about 18 months ago for identifying spam calls and blocking them before they can even ring your phone, are now being integrated at the network level. According to T-Mobile, this means the services now work better than ever and are more effective at helping you stay spam-free.

Additionally, T-Mobile also announced that it's now the first wireless carrier in the industry that's equipped to meet the FCC's STIR (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Secure Handling of Asserted information using ToKENs) standards. Per T-Mobile: