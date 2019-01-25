T-Mobile's 4G LTE network has grown a lot over the years, a large part of which is thanks to the carrier's 600 MHz bands. 600 MHz LTE offers better coverage and faster speeds compared to other LTE bands, and today, T-Mobile is launching the first-ever mobile hotspot that's capable of tapping into this technology.

The hotspot is called the Coolpad Surf, and it's available starting today for $3/month for 24 months (or $72 outright) on top of a compatible data plan. In addition to supporting 600 MHz LTE (aka Band 71), it can also tap into 4G LTE Bands 2, 4, 12, 66, and 3G Bands 1, 2, and 4 as a fallback if LTE isn't available in your area.

Other features of the Surf include a 2,150 mAh battery that's said to offer 48 hours of standby time + 5.3 hours of continuous use, support for connecting up to 15 devices at once, LED indicators to show its current connection and battery life, and a small, lightweight design with dimensions of just 4.29 x 2.64 x 0.63 inches.

Per T-Mobile's press release: