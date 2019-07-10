What you need to know
- T-Mobile has added two new smartphones to its REVVL family: REVVLRY and REVVLRY+.
- You can grab the new REVVLRY for $0 down and 24 monthly payments of $8.34, while the REVVLRY+ costs $14 down and $14 every month for 24 months.
- Both new pocket-friendly smartphones will be hitting shelves on July 19.
T-Mobile has introduced two affordable new smartphones under its REVVL family. According to T-Mobile, the new REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ Android smartphones have been designed for customers who want flagship-grade specs at pocket-friendly prices. They are not new devices but are rebranded versions of the Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play instead.
The T-Mobile REVVLRY offers a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution Max Vision display with a 19:9 ratio and a wide notch at the top. It is powered by Qualcomm's 14nm Snapdragon 632 octa-core chipset and packs 3GB RAM along with 32GB of expandable onboard storage. It also has a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash, an 8MP selfie camera, face unlock, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with a P2i repellent coating as well. If you're interested in getting the REVVLRY, you will only have to pay $8.34 per month for a total of 24 months. You can get it for free after bill credits when you add a line.
The REVVLRY+ comes with a larger 6.24-inch display offering 1080 x 2270 Full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop cutout at the top. It runs on a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable onboard storage. Unlike the REVVLRY, which has a single rear camera, the REVVLRY+ has a 16MP + 5MP dual-camera setup with an LED flash and OIS.
The more expensive device also comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. Both phones pack a 3000mAh battery and run on the Android 9.0 Pie operating system. However, only the REVVLRY+ gets 27W TurboPower fast charging support. The T-Mobile REVVLRY+ is available for $14 down and 24 monthly payments of $14 each. Those upgrading using JUMP! On Demand can get the smartphone for $0 down and $16 per month for 18 months.