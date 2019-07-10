T-Mobile has introduced two affordable new smartphones under its REVVL family. According to T-Mobile, the new REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ Android smartphones have been designed for customers who want flagship-grade specs at pocket-friendly prices. They are not new devices but are rebranded versions of the Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play instead.

The T-Mobile REVVLRY offers a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution Max Vision display with a 19:9 ratio and a wide notch at the top. It is powered by Qualcomm's 14nm Snapdragon 632 octa-core chipset and packs 3GB RAM along with 32GB of expandable onboard storage. It also has a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash, an 8MP selfie camera, face unlock, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with a P2i repellent coating as well. If you're interested in getting the REVVLRY, you will only have to pay $8.34 per month for a total of 24 months. You can get it for free after bill credits when you add a line.