What you need to know
- Magenta First Responder plan gives 50% off family lines.
- Offer is valid for state and local police, firefighters, and EMS, and anyone on their family plan.
- First Responders can also get a Samsung phone for half price through bill credits.
T-Mobile is offering 50% off family lines on plans for emergency responders, including state and local police, firefighters, and EMS workers. As a family plan, this extends the deal to families and friends who want to get on board. T-Mobile is also offering a 50% discount on select Samsung smartphones, including the new Galaxy Note 10+, in the form of bill credits spread out over a contract period.
This is the same offer T-Mobile serves to active military and veteran families under its Magenta Military banner. Effectively, the first line is 20% off, and every additional line is 50% off, so a 4-line plan would cost $100/mo with autopay discounts. If you want HD video streaming and more hotspot data, you can spring for the Magenta Plus First Responder plan.
First responders will need to verify their status in store with identification or some other documentation. The deal is also valid for T-Mobile small business plans owned by first responders.
Ready for anything
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
A powerful flagship that's ready for all kinds of work.
If you're looking for a phone that can handle even the most rigorous of use, the Galaxy Note 10+ is for you. It has a huge and vibrant display, powerful processor, great cameras, and so much more.
