T-Mobile is offering 50% off family lines on plans for emergency responders, including state and local police, firefighters, and EMS workers. As a family plan, this extends the deal to families and friends who want to get on board. T-Mobile is also offering a 50% discount on select Samsung smartphones, including the new Galaxy Note 10+, in the form of bill credits spread out over a contract period.

This is the same offer T-Mobile serves to active military and veteran families under its Magenta Military banner. Effectively, the first line is 20% off, and every additional line is 50% off, so a 4-line plan would cost $100/mo with autopay discounts. If you want HD video streaming and more hotspot data, you can spring for the Magenta Plus First Responder plan.

First responders will need to verify their status in store with identification or some other documentation. The deal is also valid for T-Mobile small business plans owned by first responders.