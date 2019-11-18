T-Mobile has announced that its current President and COO Mike Sievert will replace John Legere as the company's CEO on May 1, 2020. Legere will continue to serve as T-Mobile CEO until April 30, 2020, which is when his contact is set to come to an end.

‼️ I’ve got some important news! On May 1, I’ll be handing the magenta CEO reigns over to @SievertMike as my successor. This move has been under development for a long time and I couldn’t be more confident in the future of @TMobile under his leadership.

Tim Höttges, Deutsche Telekom CEO, and Chairman of the Board of T-Mobile US said:

John Legere has had an enormously successful run as CEO. As the architect of the Un-carrier strategy and the company's complete transformation, John has put T-Mobile US in an incredibly strong position. I have the highest respect for his performance as a manager and as a friend, I am very grateful to him for the time together.

John Legere took charge as T-Mobile CEO in 2012, and has been instrumental in the carrier's transformation. In the months ahead, Legere will focus on ensuring a smooth leadership transition and completing the merger transaction with Sprint.

While The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier this month that Legere was among the candidates to be the next WeWork CEO, a report published by the CNBC last week claimed that he isnt't planning to take the job, citing people familiar with the matter.

